ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues home opener is reportedly the most expensive ticket on the secondary market for the NHL this season.
According to SeatGeek, tickets for Wednesday’s home opener against the Washington Capitals are the most in demand NHL game this season. In addition, they are the most in demand regular season home game tickets the re-sale site has seen for the Blues.
Tickets on the secondary market for the Oct. 2 game sat at $344 Monday morning. The second most expensive game in Blues ticket history was $153 when they took on the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 8, 2015.
The most in demand NHL tickets for SeatGeek for the 2019-2020 season are listed below:
- Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues (10/2/19): $344
- Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers (10/3/19): $234
- NHL Winter Classic: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars Cotton Bowl (1/1/20): $208
- New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils Prudential Center (10/17/19): $153
- Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars American Airlines Center (10/3/19): $149
SeatGeek says ticket demand for St. Louis Blues games are up 29 percent for the upcoming season, making them the 9th most in demand team across the NHL. Last year, they were ranked 16th in ticket demand.
