ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The BattleHawks hit the field for the first time Sunday afternoon in the XFL’s opening weekend.
The game is on the road in Dallas, but to help get fans plugged in, the team partnered with 65 bars across the metro every week to show the team's games.
Johnny's West Sports Bar and Grill in Maryland Heights plans to host hundreds of BattleHawk fans for upcoming games and the owner said he's happy to play a role in bringing football back.
"We have a hometown team playing in the same place the Rams played,” Johnny Daus said. “Hopefully we can generate some excitement here."
The first game will be against the Dallas Renegades Sunday at 4 p.m., and the first home game at the Dome will be February 23rd. Tickets start at $24.
