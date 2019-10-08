ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis BattleHawks have announced season ticket information for their first season.
The XFL team will play their home games at The Dome at America’s Center during the 2020 season.
Read: St. Louis named one of 8 cities to get an XFL team
Lower-level season tickets start at $20 per game. Season ticket packages to watch the BattleHawks range from $100 to $450 per seat for five home games.
Anyone who purchases a BattleHawks season ticket will receive a VIP Field Pass for one home game for a limited time.
Click here to learn more about BattleHawks season tickets and the exclusive benefits that come with purchasing a package.
