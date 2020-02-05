ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- National Signing Day has lost its luster in recent years with many high school football players choosing the Early Signing Period instead. There are still a few though who take the more “traditional” route, waiting until that first week of February to decide where they’ll play at the next level.
That was the case for Trinity’s offensive lineman Jalen St. John. According to Rivals, he’s rated at the No. 9 offensive guard in the country and the seventh overall player in the state.
St. John was juggling between Arkansas and Missouri, but today he made his decision final by showing his Razorback red underneath his jacket instead of the Tigers’ black and gold. The Trinity senior said it was hard keeping the secret of what school he was going to pick for so long.
“A lot of people thought they had me figured out, “ said St. John. “But I still had to get around it and still make it special, I honestly didn’t tell anybody.”
Originally St. John’s decision was easy, he was going to play for Odom and Mizzou football. But, as we know, that fell through once Odom was fired this past November. That event changed his mind and St. John reopened his recruitment, even though Mizzou still wanted him. The touted recruit said it was the bond that he built with Odom that made his decision easy in the end.
“When I first met Coach Odom I think I was coming into high school,” said St. John. “We just clicked and then I met Coach Davis and we just clicked, so we all just clicked and they treated me like I was family.”
While St. John isn’t going to play for his home state, he feels like he’s found an opportunity, and more importantly, family at Arkansas.
EAST ST. LOUIS SIGNING DAY
The East St. Louis Flyers football program has become a powerhouse under the direction of Darren Sunkett. Sunkett said that 12 of his players committed to playing football at the next level in the 2020 class.
