Sports stars to be honored at Jack Buck Awards Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Some big sports names will be honored in downtown St. Louis Monday at the 52nd annual Jack Buck Awards.
The awards honor those dedicated to supporting sports in St. Louis and making a positive difference in the community.
Former Rams wide receiver and new Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce will one of this year’s notable honorees. Former Blues Captain David Backes will receive the “Bob Plager Legends” award. Cardinals first basement Paul Goldschmidt will be honored as the “Sports Personality of the Year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.