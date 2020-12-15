ST. LOUIS (KMOv.com) – The Saint Louis University Billikens will take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Chaifetz Arena.
After Saint Louis University’s game against Evansville was canceled due to COVID-19, the Billikens said they wanted to add a nonconference opponent to their schedule.
The Billikens are currently 4-0 and have three games in six days beginning with Tuesday night’s game against Indiana State. Following Thursday’s game against North Carolina, the team will travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers Sunday night.
North Carolina State is 3-0 and has had five games either canceled or postponed. They haven’t played a game since Dec. 3 due to positive COVID-19 tests within their organization.
The last time Saint Louis University and North Carolina State played was in the first round of the 2014 NCAA Championship. The Billikens defeated the Wolfpack 83-80 in overtime.
In addition to facing off in St. Louis this year, the Billikens and Wolfpack will meet in Raleigh during the 2022-23 season.
