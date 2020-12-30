ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Positive COVID-19 results within the Saint Louis University men’s basketball program has caused the organization to pause all team activities.
The positive results stem from tests that were administered on Dec. 28, the team announced Wednesday.
As a result, Wednesday night’s game against Duquesne has been postponed. The Atlantic 10 Conference will later announce changes to the Billikens’ upcoming A-10 schedule.
The program will only be able to resume activities after all personnel are cleared via the university’s testing procedures and protocols.
