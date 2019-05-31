If you've ever felt like buying a beer at a Mizzou game, but haven't been able to do so, you might want to pay attention to this.
For as long as Mizzou has been part of the Southeastern Conference, league rules have dictated a ban on alcohol sales inside stadiums and arenas in general seating areas. While premium areas of SEC venues were free to sell alcohol, the average Joe had to, theoretically, keep his or her enjoyment of adult beverages confined to the pre-game tailgate.
According to news breaking Friday afternoon, the conference's policy on alcohol sales is getting a makeover in time for the upcoming football season.
News: The #SEC has lifted the ban on stadium-wide alcohol sales, with restrictions, source says. Effective date is Aug. 1.🍺 🍸 🍹— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 31, 2019
News: Have a drink, SEC. The league has lifted the ban on stadium-wide alcohol sales, with restrictions. "Schools will have autonomy," Greg Sankey says. "This now an opportunity for institutions to make responsible and appropriate decisions (about alcohol)."— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) May 31, 2019
#SEC’s standards/restrictions tied to stadium wide booze sales: pic.twitter.com/vGZ5rzWjGC— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 31, 2019
This decision was acknowledged as a possibility following recent media reports that the alcohol ban would be a primary topic of discussion at this week's SEC meetings in Destin, Fla.
According to Ross Dellenger, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said "there were different opinions in the room," implying the vote was not unanimously in favor of lifting the ban.
So what about Mizzou? Will the league's decision to lift the alcohol ban impact the game day experience for fans of the Missouri Tigers on Saturdays in Columbia?
In a recent Sports Illustrated story on the possible lifting of the ban, Christian Basi, a spokesman for Missouri chancellor Alexander Cartwright, said the university “looks forward to a robust discussion on the issue later this year at the annual SEC meetings.”
In other words, Mizzou isn't tapping the kegs just yet but will begin the process toward selling alcohol at games.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 31, 2019
That doesn't sound like a 'no.' So you're saying there's a chance?
