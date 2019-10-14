WASHINGTON -- The Cardinals season is nearing its end.
In a Game 3 in which the Cardinals desperately needed to show a renewed sense offensive proficiency, their bats fell silent once again. Stephen Strasburg coasted through seven innings of one-run baseball as the Cardinals whiffed 12 times against the Washington starter before failing to draw blood against the Nationals bullpen. The Nationals soundly defeated the Cardinals 8-1 in Game 3 to establish a convincing 3-0 lead in the NLCS.
It's been a rapid and jarring fall for the Cardinals from the highs of an NLDS triumph less than a week ago.
"At this point you've just got to come out and play," Kolten Wong said of the task his team faces following Monday's loss. "It's frustrating to be down 3-0. We know how good we are, we know how good they are. In the season, we played them and we handled them pretty well. Coming into this situation, to be where we're at, we expected better, but that's baseball. Got to come ready to play tomorrow."
It's not just that the Cardinals are losing. You can understand that their opposition is pretty darn good. You can understand not winning every game, every series. The season has to end eventually.
What's hard to understand, though, is the way the Cardinals are losing; they're really not putting up much of a fight against what is fast becoming a juggernaut Nationals team.
Tense moments for the home crowd were few and far between Monday as the Cardinals failed to develop and sustain even a single rally in the raucous environment of Nationals Park. And this time, not even their pitching was very good.
Jack Flaherty was fine for the Cardinals out of the gate, but he was undone by lackluster defense in a third inning that simply refused to end. Eight batters ultimately came to the plate for the Nationals in the frame that provided the proverbial third strike against St. Louis in the series.
After Flaherty had allowed a pair of seeing-eye singles that resulted in a run thanks to a well-timed sacrifice bunt by Strasburg, Marcell Ozuna flubbed a catch on a game-changing half-swing by Anthony Rendon. No error was given on what was ultimately ruled a double for Rendon, but the play-not-made cost the Cardinals dearly—though Mike Shildt didn't see it as the reason his team lost the game.
"It's not an easy play any time you have to leave your feet and go a distance and slide," Shildt said of the misplay by Ozuna. "It's a play that he's clearly capable of making, but it's not a play you absolutely expect somebody to make. There's a lot of other plays in the game that were a factor that I can't single that out as being the fulcrum that led to the rest of the game."
As for what Ozuna thought about the play, the world may never know. He bee-lined out of the clubhouse after the game, declining to address the media.
Following Ozuna's miss, Flaherty walked Juan Soto and then threw a wild pitch that perhaps could have been handled by Yadier Molina. That set the stage for the legend of Howie Kendrick to grow once again in D.C.
On a pitch Flaherty said he'd like to have back, Kendrick roped a two-run double into the right-center field gap to extend the Washington lead to 4-0. Based on how the Cardinals bats had been operating in the series to that point, it was hard not to call that moment a dagger into the Cardinals sides. From the outside, anyway, it felt like the air had been taken out of the St. Louis sails.
How many weeks would it take the Cardinals to score four runs, right now? And they were supposed to do it in one game?
If it didn't feel like the entire series was over by the time that third inning mercifully came to an end, it at least felt like the game was.
The Cardinals did little the rest of the night to disprove the notion. Though they mustered up a run in Strasburg's final inning thanks to a Juan Soto error, St. Louis failed to capitalize fully and turn the miscue into more significant momentum.
With runners on first and second and only one out, the Cardinals saw Matt Wieters and Dexter Fowler strike out in consecutive at-bats to extinguish their most legitimate threat of the game. And to make matters worse, the Nationals were perfectly content to continue tacking on runs against the St. Louis bullpen.
Tyler Webb, John Brebbia and Daniel Ponce de Leon combined to surrender another four runs to turn Game 3 into a total rout for the home team.
Dakota Hudson starts Tuesday for the Cardinals, his second consecutive start in which his team faces elimination. Unfortunately, it's going to take some vastly different circumstances for the Cardinals to dig themselves out of this hole.
"We know how good we are when we're playing our kind of game," Wong said. "We're a little flustered right now, I guess, with just trying to figure out how to get there. But we know how good we are. Once we get going, we can be steamrollers."
The most important step toward the Cardinals getting back to their style of baseball? The first one. For Shildt, that involves doing something the Cardinals haven't done once in this series: take a lead.
"We've got to get the lead," Shildt said after Monday's loss. "We've got to get a lead at some point in this series. Hard to win a game if you can't get a lead. We've got to figure out a way to create some offense early in the game and be able to hold it there. It's the first time our pitching hasn't been able to contain this offense. I'm confident we'll be able to do that tomorrow."
"We've got to play with a lead."
Only once ever has an MLB team come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a League Championship series. For the Cardinals to channel the 2004 Boston Red Sox, the comeback has to start Tuesday.
"It's all about tomorrow," Shildt said. "I can tell you this, and it's appropriate for the area we're at. There is no concession speech being written. This is a team that can absolutely win four games in a row, and clearly we have to start tomorrow, and we've got to get after it, which we will, and we have, but anybody that's seen this team, we're obviously clearly in a tough spot. There is precedent for it, but this team has created its own precedent this year a lot in a lot of things we've done throughout the course of this year."
"So take care of business tomorrow, and then who knows, right? This group will bite, scratch, and claw. We're going to figure out a way to win tomorrow."
Mike Shildt believes his team has some fight left. If not, what had the makings of a dream postseason for St. Louis will have been shattered by one hefty dose of Natitude.
