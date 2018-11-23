Matheny pulls the right strings as Cardinals avoid sweep to Marlins

KANSAS CITY (BaseballStL) - The Kansas City Royals have hired former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny as a Special Advisor for Player Development, the club announced Friday.

Matheny, 48, was fired just before the All Star Break in 2018 with the club’s record at 47-46. Over 6.5 seasons, he compiled a 591-473 record, made the playoffs four times and appeared in the World Series in 2013.

He was replaced by Mike Schildt.

