The Royals claimed right-handed pitcher Conner Greene from the Cardinals Monday, placing a bet on a valued commodity in today's game: miles per hour.
Greene's best asset is his ability to throw hit triple-digits on the radar gun with his fastball. Despite his history of poor command of his pitches, that velocity is what the Cardinals were chasing when they acquired him as part of the Randal Grichuk trade last year. Greene compiled a solid 4.09 ERA between Springfield and Memphis in 2018, but his control issues showed no sign of improvement.
Greene issued 63 walks in 88 total innings as both a starter and reliever, posting a walks-plus-hits-allowed per inning pitched (WHIP) of 1.580. With an opportunity to pitch in the Arizona Fall League, Greene's WHIP ballooned to a level that would make Brett Cecil blush, 2.897 across 9.2 innings, likely forcing the Cardinals to view him as expendable.
In prioritizing the inclusions of Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera, Lane Thomas and Ramon Urias on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals made the decision to designate Greene for assignment last week along with fellow pitcher Derian Gonzalez.
Gonzalez was not claimed on waivers, and has been outrighted to AAA Memphis.
