COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri men’s basketball team will once again be taking on its fiercest and oldest rival in December 2020.
Monday, Mizzou announced that it will be facing Kansas in six straight seasons starting in 2020-2021.
Rivalry Renewed: #Mizzou & Kansas Set for Six Annual Matchups Beginning in 2020-21🔗 https://t.co/6h1TEtHijD#ToTheFinishLine 🏁🐅 pic.twitter.com/iIat5PrmyE— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 22, 2019
The two have not met in a regular season game since 2012, Mizzou’s final season in the Big 12. The two faced off in an exhibition scrimmage for charity in 2017.
Below are dates and locations of the games:
- 2020-21: Dec. 12, 2020 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.
- 2021-22: TBD – Lawrence, Kansas
- 2022-23: TBD – Columbia, Missouri
- 2023-24: TBD – Lawrence, Kansas
- 2024-25: TBD – Columbia, Missouri
- 2025-26: Dec. 13, 2025 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.