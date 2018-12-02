The Cardinals pursuit of Bryce Harper may be heating up--if Nelly has anything to do with it, anyway.
The St. Louis-raised rapper posted a video to his Instagram page Sunday evening, appearing with Harper and making a plea with the team to sign the former Washington Nationals right fielder this winter.
View this post on Instagram
@cardinals ...!!! I’m working out here y’all.!!!!!! #STL TALK TO ME @bharper3407 ..!!!
"Yo, St. Louis Cardinals fans I'm here with the hottest free agent to be, my man Bryce Harper," Nelly says in the video before making his pitch to the Cardinals owner. "Listen, Bill, Mr. DeWitt Call me. I got this. I'm doing all the negotiations.
"He just needs a little convincing, man! That's all!"
Harper is seen smiling and laughing in the background of the video as Nelly speaks to the camera.
Harper turned down a contract offer reportedly worth at least $300 million from the Nationals before he officially became a free agent at the end of the season. For the Cardinals to land Harper, any offer would conceivably need to go above and beyond that number--unless Nelly can negotiate that St. Louis discount, of course.
For his part, Harper posted a photo to his Instagram story with the caption "Country grammar himself @nelly! He was my guy growing up. Was a pleasure meeting him. #314 #TheLou"
