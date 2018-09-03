ST. LOUIS (BaseballSTL) – Adam Wainwright will make his return to the Cardinals rotation next week, according to reports.

The right-handed pitcher has been recovering from persistent elbow problems for the past four months.

During his final rehab appearance, Wainwright pitched five scoreless innings in AAA Memphis’ win Saturday night.

On Labor Day, Manager Mike Shildt announced that Wainwright was activated from the 60-day DL and will start against the Pirates on Sept. 10, according to a report from MLB.com

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.