ST. LOUIS (BaseballSTL) – Adam Wainwright will make his return to the Cardinals rotation next week, according to reports.
The right-handed pitcher has been recovering from persistent elbow problems for the past four months.
During his final rehab appearance, Wainwright pitched five scoreless innings in AAA Memphis’ win Saturday night.
On Labor Day, Manager Mike Shildt announced that Wainwright was activated from the 60-day DL and will start against the Pirates on Sept. 10, according to a report from MLB.com.
Mike Shildt says Adam Wainwright will start Monday against the Pirates at Busch Stadium. Luke Weaver, Daniel Poncedeleon back to the bullpen. #STLCards— Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) September 3, 2018
