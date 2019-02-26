JUPITER, Fla. -- The Cardinals are expected to announce Tuesday a contract extension for starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, according to multiple reports. The team has announced a press conference scheduled for 5:30 EST (4:30 Central) at their complex in Jupiter.
St. Louis signed Mikolas, 30, out of Japan last winter to a two-year contract worth $15.5 million. He exceeded all reasonable expectations in his first season with the Cardinals, posting an 18-4 record with a 2.83 ERA in just over 200 innings pitched.
Mikolas extension is 68M over 4 years— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 26, 2019
A Jupiter native, it made sense for the Cardinals to lock Mikolas up early after the production he provided in 2018. He was scheduled to hit free agency after the upcoming season.
