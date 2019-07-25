ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team will take on Uruguay during a "friendly" match at Busch Stadium this later, according to KMOX.
Wednesday, it was announced that the Cardinals and U.S. Soccer would partner for a 3 p.m. Thursday announcement at Fox Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village.
Hours before the announcement, KMOX reported the game would take place on Sept. 10 with tickets going on sale July 31 at 10 a.m.
The 3 p.m. Thursday event is open to the public and all soccer fans are being encouraged to attend. In attendance at the announcement will be Gregg Berhalter, U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Bill DeWitt III & Julia Row with the Cardinals organization, St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and various St. Louis soccer legends and dignitaries.
News 4 plans to carry the announcement live on the KMOV News app and the KMOV Facebook page.
