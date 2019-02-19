ST. LOUIS (BaseballStL/KMOV.com) -- Coveted MLB free agent Manny Machado has reportedly agreed to a deal with San Diego Padres, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Machado, 26, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, was rumored for most of the offseason to sign with teams like the Yankees, White Sox, or Phillies but not until recently did the Padres become a serious contender.
Now, baseball fans will wait and see where the other prize free agent Bryce Harper will land. The Padres have also been rumored to have interest in Harper as well.
