ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New renderings obtained by News 4 Wednesday show where the new Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium plans to be built not far from Union Station.
News 4 asked Mayor Lyda Krewson about the planned stadium on Wednesday.
"That's very exciting, to have the entire operation located right here in downtown," said Mayor Krewson.
Krewson highlighted that the stadium will sit north of Market Street and span to Olive Street. There will also be two practice fields that will sit on the other side of Market Street between 21st and 22nd streets, just west of Union Station. Mayor Krewson added the MLS ownership group plans to own the land and the stadium.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said having the entire complex in the same area allows the city to capitalize on revenue and gives great exposure to the sport to area youth. He believes the stadium and sport will help attract hundreds of thousands of people to downtown.
"They’re going to rent more hotel rooms, they're going to stay at our restaurants and that’s jobs for us and that’s good for the city," Reed said.
New renderings of MLS stadium site are below. Click here to see them.
A local business owner on Olive Street was notified on October 1 that he has to leave his location by midnight on October 31 because the building was sold to make way for the new stadium.
Jawad Rahimi has been renting the space for JR Market for about 10 years. He is hopeful the owners of the property at his current location will give him more time to relocate.
"We are here 10 years and honestly I was thinking if I go far I have to start from zero," Rahimi said.
Rahimi said he has a new location he's working on about a block away on Olive, but needs more time to get it ready and get the proper licenses.
He believes if he's allowed more time to move, his business can be successful downtown again with more development coming in.
Tuesday, News 4 learned the State of Missouri was getting closer to selling 22 acres of land to St. Louis City's Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority (LCRA).
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission gave the approval for its director to enter an agreement to sell the land, located at I-64 and 22nd Street near Union Station, to LCRA.
According to state documents, the sale is expected to close in December. Officials are also authorizing improvements to the ramp from Jefferson onto I-64.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the latest stadium proposal will seat 22,500 and cost at least $250 million.
The St. Louis MLS expansion franchise is expected to start play in 2022.
The MLS4TheLou ownership group released the following statement.
“First, we would like to thank our partners at the City, State and MoDOT for their continued support as we work through our plans to get an MLS team on the field by the 2022 season. It takes a collective effort to tackle a project of this scale and we want to be respectful of the process we’re currently working through with them. We look forward to sharing more information as soon as we’re able to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.