If I asked you to name the Cardinals with an on-base percentage greater than .400 this season, could you do it?
To make it fair, I’ll give you Ryan Helsley (1-for-1 as a hitter) and Matt Wieters (.417 in a dozen plate appearances), since they aren’t regular starters.
One answer is Kolten Wong. He leads the lineup in OBP at .432 after his scorching hot start to the 2019 season. The other answer might surprise you.
It’s been quite some time since you could describe Dexter Fowler’s play as “scorching hot,” but that’s certainly what it’s been over the past couple weeks. The Cardinals’ formerly embattled outfielder raised his on-base average for the season to an impressive .403 with a four-hit game against the Brewers Monday night, as the Cardinals cruised to a 13-5 win over their NL Central foe.
“I'll tell you what, God is good,” Fowler told Fox Sports Midwest on the field after Monday’s effort. “I feel like I've been in the trenches for a long time. It feels good to have a night like this. I’m getting comfortable in the box and it’s been awesome having the teammates behind me and everybody behind me.”
Most remarkable about Fowler’s sturdy .313/.403/.433 batting line for 2019 is how quickly it has come together in recent days; early on, Fowler’s start to the new season was a mirror image of his troublesome performance a year ago. In fact, after 10 games, Fowler’s output was inferior to his 2018 numbers, his batting line at .154/.313/.192. But the turnaround was coming.
That’s when Fowler rattled off an eight-game hit streak during which he slashed .414/.485/.517 for St. Louis, steadily raising his profile and effectiveness from near the bottom of the Cardinals batting order. The streak that saw Fowler compile four multi-hit efforts and reach base a total of 16 times in eight games came to an end with an 0-for-4 game Saturday afternoon.
Fortunately for Fowler and the Cardinals, his most prolific game of the young season was just around the corner.
Fowler's epic Monday night included his first home run of the season, an opposite field single, a well-struck RBI single as part of the Cardinals seven-run seventh, and a run-scoring infield hit after a line drive ricocheted off the pitcher's glove.
A little bit of everything, showcasing how difficult it is to defend against Fowler when he's on his game.
"When you're swinging the bat like Dexter is, he’s using the whole field and he's driving the ball,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told reporters after the game. “The ball is going straight, he’s got a nice trajectory to it, he’s staying through it clearly and using the whole field. When you’re doing that and you look at hitters who use the whole field, that's what's gonna happen. Guys have to defend it. It actually creates more holes.”
When things weren't going right for Fowler in the recent past, it's not hard to imagine how confidence would have become an issue for the veteran outfielder. As the Cardinals front office made it clear in the off-season its intention to stick with Fowler in a prominent role for 2019, plenty of doubt was cast over the decision from all corners of the media and social media.
As of now, Fowler's performance is causing all that white noise to simply fade away.
"That's just a message for the people who were talking all the stuff about he was like, lost, or something," Jose Martinez told reporters in video captured by Fox Sports Midwest about Fowler's four-hit night. "He's a professional baseball player. He knows how to win. He knows how to play baseball. I know he will perform like this, and there's more to come, I know it.”
If Martinez's claim is true, and Fowler re-establishes this recent trend of high on-base, clutch hitting productivity as the norm--as it had been for his career prior to 2018--then opposing teams are going to have a lot of sleepless nights about the Cardinals lineup.
Paul Goldschmidt has entered the mix precisely as we thought he would; he mashed his team-leading ninth home run Monday, and is consistently causing problems for pitchers from the two-hole. Marcell Ozuna and Paul DeJong each boast an OPS better than .980.
The heart of the order is thriving. Yet, it doesn't end there.
While the team's best hitter from a year ago, Matt Carpenter, isn't off to a torrid start, his .755 OPS is still light-years ahead of his rough April from last season. Carpenter's track record suggests he'll continue to heat up as the weather does.
All Jose Martinez does is hit--his .352 batting average leads the team. And we haven't even mentioned Kolten Wong, who stands among team leaders in most batting categories with an OPS of .968 and the club-lead in on-base percentage.
He typically bats near the bottom of the lineup, alongside Fowler, which is proving to be a major advantage for the Cardinals.
If you can get through Carpenter-Goldschmidt-DeJong-Ozuna unscathed, congratulations to you. But you're not out of the woods, yet. In fact, with the lineup the Cardinals have going right now, you're never out of the woods.
Especially with Dexter Fowler throwing it back, partying like it's 2017.
