It had been clear for a while that Mike Yeo was not well suited to lead this Blues team to success. A shutout loss on home ice to the last-place Kings Monday was the final straw that made it impossible for Doug Armstrong to ignore what everyone else seemed to already understand.
As constructed, the Blues were going nowhere, fast.
Armstrong just spent the off-season moving and shaking and 'winning the summer' with trades and free agent signings that, many believed, positioned the Blues for a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. So turning around after seven weeks and blowing up the previously praised roster he had just constructed wasn't his first choice.
I imagine the Blues GM wasn't thrilled by the thought of canning his head coach just 21 after placing him in the role, either, but something had to be done.
So here we are.
Yeo gets his walking papers as Armstrong is tasked with picking up the pieces, with keeping a season alive before it ever really got off the ground. The Blues named Craig Berube interim head coach, a move that makes a lot of sense considering how hard the Blues tried to keep him in the organization in recent years. Berube coached the Blues AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, before that organization re-aligned as the new affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.
So the Blues added Berube to the NHL staff. And now that staff is his own, at least for the time being.
Would the Blues consider Berube for the permanent position? As is often the case with an interim coaching situation, the person in that role has first crack at proving his worth for the job by orchestrating an immediate and significant turnaround. It worked for Mike Shildt and the Cardinals in St. Louis. Though he wasn't technically an interim, the hasty turnaround theory bought Mike Yeo some goodwill after he and the Blues soared in the standings during the beginning of his tenure in the wake of Ken Hitchcock's firing in February 2017.
Of course, that goodwill can last only so long.
It seems the Blues are willing, if not enthusiastic, to give Berube a glance. Armstrong stated in his press conference Tuesday his "full support" for Berube until the coaching search is complete. He added that the search would be detailed and extensive, as St. Louis is willing to look far and wide--including European hockey, college hockey and juniors--for the right fit to be their next coach.
The name for which everyone seems to be clamoring locally, however, is a familiar one.
Joel Quenneville helmed the Blues bench from 1997-2004 and enjoyed a .598 winning percentage during his time in St. Louis. Of course, after the Blues fired him, Quenneville eventually made his way to Chicago, where he turned the Blackhawks into a dynasty by winning three Stanley Cups in a six-year period.
The Blues, as you may recall, are still waiting on that first one.
Crippling depression over that fact aside, would Quenneville be a possibility for a return to the bench in St. Louis? The stars could be aligning, considering Coach Q was fired by the Blackhawks just a couple weeks before the Blues chose to let go of Yeo. Armstrong said Monday it was possible, but not probable, a new coach would be hired in-season. There are competing elements at play on whether a lengthier search would favor the Blues odds to attract Quenneville.
On one hand, under his contract with the Blackhawks, Quenneville is still owed the remainder of $6 million for the rest of this season and another $6 million for the 2019-2020 season. In other words, his incentive to return to coaching immediately isn't necessarily high--he's being paid handsomely, regardless.
On the other hand, if the Blues search does extend into the off-season, it's likely they'd be competing with numerous other teams for a coaching hire. Edmonton and Los Angeles have already fired their coaches this season, as well, and it's probable more coaching changes will be made between now and the summer.
If Doug Armstrong wants Quenneville--which isn't something that has been explicitly reported, and for now remains pure speculation and outsider dot connecting--it would make sense for him to pursue that course of action swiftly. The Blues aren't exactly an attractive landing place as of the moment, but it's up to Armstrong to sell what he has to any big-name coaches he may wish to hire. In theory, the Blues still have pieces with which to work--can someone mold them into a winner?
If Armstrong can't get this one right, and turn around the franchise in the process, it might be time to wonder why the coaches are always the ones getting the axe around here, while the guy calling all the shots remains consistently employed to do so.
