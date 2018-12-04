Clemson Georgia Tech Football

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is transferring to Missouri, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Bryant led Clemson to an 11-1 season in 2017, an ACC title and a Sugar Bowl berth against Alabama.

Bryant was Clemson’s opening day starter in 2018, but lost his job to freshman Trevor Lawrence. Bryant then decided to transfer.

He transferred as a graduate student, which makes him eligible to play in 2019.

Other schools in contention for Bryant were Auburn, Arkansas and North Carolina.

