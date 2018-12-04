COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is transferring to Missouri, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening.
“The test of a man ... #MIZ #ShowMe #PuBd 🐯🏈” pic.twitter.com/pJPQHkVoo6— Kelo ⚜️ (@KellyB125) December 5, 2018
Bryant led Clemson to an 11-1 season in 2017, an ACC title and a Sugar Bowl berth against Alabama.
Bryant was Clemson’s opening day starter in 2018, but lost his job to freshman Trevor Lawrence. Bryant then decided to transfer.
He transferred as a graduate student, which makes him eligible to play in 2019.
Other schools in contention for Bryant were Auburn, Arkansas and North Carolina.
