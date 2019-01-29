Pitchers and catchers report to Jupiter, Florida in just a couple weeks. While that's one of the most exciting truths one can hear in this life, the first few weeks of spring training can also be an invitation for unsettling news regarding the health of important elbows and shoulders after a long winter away from the game.
Though it's never fun to talk about, the reality for a major-league starting rotation--especially, in recent years, for the Cardinals rotation--is that some of the players you've anticipated seeing back on the field since baseball ended in the fall will experience a setback in spring training. That's why starting pitching depth is so critical for a successful organization. And last year, the Cardinals had it, employing 11 different starters to combine for the fifth-best starters ERA in MLB (3.52). The majority of that depth returns for 2019, and at least for now, everyone is expected to open spring at or near full-strength from a health perspective.
So before the rigors of spring training unfold, here's my look at the Cardinals starting pitching rankings going into the 2019 season:
11. Ryan Helsley
It’s highly possible Ryan Helsley makes the leap from the minors to see his MLB debut in 2019. A 24-year-old righty with a 2.58 ERA throughout his career in the minors, Helsley posted a 3.97 ERA in 2018 across 13 minor league starts, mostly in Springfield and Memphis. At last year’s Winter Warm-Up, John Mozeliak mentioned his name as a minor leaguer to keep an eye on, but Helsley spent much of the summer on the minor-league disabled list, pushing off his arrival to the majors. Mozeliak singled out Helsley again at this year’s event, so if he can stay on the field, he should get his shot. However, he’s so low on this list because of the starting depth with MLB experience ahead of him in line. If Helsley gets the call, it may be as a reliever, at least at first.
10. Dakota Hudson
The Cardinals have some decisions to make with their starting depth, in that some of the arms will open the season in the Memphis rotation, while others could factor into the bullpen mixture in the majors. Going with a similar thought process to the one I just used with Helsley, Dakota Hudson lands lower on this list because of my belief that he’ll end up being used out of the major-league bullpen. He proved effective in that role last season, and while he shouldn't be discounted as a starter long-term, it may be that his ability to compete in a middle-to-late-innings relief role could be too strong for the Cardinals to ignore. The path to that changing: success for Hudson when/if he gets an opportunity as a starter in spring, coupled with positive developments for bullpen veterans like Brett Cecil, Luke Gregerson and Dominic Leone as they compete to prove their worth to the MLB bullpen.
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon and 8. John Gant
I could truly flip a coin on the order for these two. I haven’t done extensive math on projecting bullpen spots yet. It still feels a little early to do that, as again, a few of those final spots will depend on the health of that trio of Cecil, Gregerson and Leone--guys who were notoriously unhealthy last season. Perhaps the long-relief calculus is shifted if the Cardinals assign that role to Adam Wainwright in spring, instead of inserting him into the rotation. Regardless, John Gant being out of options should play into his presence on the roster. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Gant open the year in the St. Louis bullpen, with Ponce de Leon opening in the Memphis rotation as further insurance on the big-league group.
Though Ponce de Leon had the more memorable moment--he didn’t allow a hit in his seven-inning MLB debut--and the lower ERA (2.73 in 33 MLB innings), I was impressed by how solid Gant was for the Cardinals last year in what turned out to be a pretty significant sample. His 19 starts ranked fourth on the team, while his 114 innings logged were fifth, with a 3.47 ERA over that span. One of Gant’s best qualities last season as a fill-in starter or long reliever: very rarely did he get totally shelled. That consistency should land him a roster spot out of spring, as he showed the ability to float fluidly between the rotation and that long-man role.
7. Austin Gomber
The addition of Andrew Miller from the left side of the Cardinals bullpen has me moving Gomber up a little higher on this list. When it comes to pure projections of the futures of the three young arms that filled in admirably in the Cardinals rotation late last season--Gant, Ponce de Leon and Austin Gomber--I might be inclined to rank Gomber third within the trio. I’m not convinced of his ability to consistently hold down a spot in a contender’s rotation--it may be recency bias, but his collapse last September after a sensational August was pretty alarming (and may have cost the Cardinals a spot in the postseason, honestly). But he offers something the other two do not, something the Cardinals don’t otherwise possess on their entire roster: he’s a left-handed starter.
If the rotation makes it through spring with minimal attrition (which, when does that ever happen?), I expect Gomber to open the season as a starter down in Memphis as valued depth ready to join the rotation in St. Louis if the need arises.
6. Alex Reyes
If this were a ‘highest ceiling’ list, Alex Reyes would win the top spot going away. When it’s all working, Reyes has a dangerous combo of power and filth to leave opponents in a desperate place in the batter’s box. The problem, of course, is that Reyes hasn’t really displayed those brilliant capabilities at the major league level since late 2016. 2017 was a complete wash after Tommy John surgery, and 2018 was hardly any better, as Reyes crashed off the comeback trail when he departed his only MLB start early due to a lat injury. It was perhaps the most disheartening thing I’ve ever seen on Facebook--and that’s saying something.
After another surgery, Reyes is closing in once again on his return. While it’s still unclear if he’ll be on the same timeline as the rest of the pitchers in spring training, he should be pretty close behind the pack, at worst. Of course, we know how quickly that narrative can change for the worse. At this point, it feels safer emotionally to treat anything Reyes provides this season as a bonus. Following two whole years with minimal innings on his body, the Cardinals will need to be intentional in how they manage his workload this season. For 2019, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Reyes work out of the bullpen, but long-term, the hope remains that he’ll release that dominance on an every-fifth-day basis in St. Louis. Just bubble wrap him, or something.
5. Michael Wacha
If Michael Wacha has a completely healthy 2019, this ranking ends up looking foolish; Wacha is a menace on the mound when his body cooperates, but that’s just the thing. How confident can we be that it will do so over the course of a six-month season? Since 2015, Wacha has alternated 30-start campaigns with injury-plagued ones. Given that last season was one of the truncated ones--cut short by an oblique injury--2019 should be a moderately healthy one, if the pattern holds.
In a contract year, potentially his last with the Cardinals, Wacha certainly hopes it does hold, for now. For the sake of their rotation depth, the team surely feels the same. Wacha is a difficult pitcher to project given his tumultuous injury history, but if he’s out there, you can likely expect success. Even though 2018 only featured 15 outings for Wacha, it was one of his stronger statistical seasons, as he went 8-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 84.1 innings.
4. Adam Wainwright
Here’s the boldest ranking on my list. Waino hasn’t been his vintage self since tearing his left Achilles tendon with a bat in his hand in 2015. Ever since, it’s been a grind through a variety of health troubles and an aging process that has forced Wainwright to renovate his approach to pitching. At times the last couple years, it’s been clear that Wainwright’s arm troubles--especially the oft-ailing elbow--were especially debilitating. There were almost certainly times where Wainwright took the ball when he wasn’t healthy enough to do so. But Wainwright’s a gamer. After missing most of the season, and armed only with grit and guile, he performed adequately down the stretch in 2018. For a moment, even, Wainwright replicated his prior dominance in one September start against the Dodgers, where he turned back the clock for six shutout innings.
A common refrain for this time of year, Wainwright said at Winter Warm-Up that his arm feels better than it has in years. If he can get through spring healthy, and build up the kind of arm strength he was undoubtedly lacking whenever he pitched last season? Look, I'm saying there's a chance. Adam Wainwright could still be a productive starter.
Yes, I realize Wainwright isn't even guaranteed a spot in the rotation, and I acknowledge the evidence that has mounted against him the last few years. But with a list like this, I’m bound to end up looking dumb for one reason or another. Looking dumb for betting on Adam Wainwright is something I can live with, for better or worse.
3. Carlos Martinez
It’s arguable Carlos Martinez has more pure pitching talent than anybody else on the roster, but as last year showed, it takes more than talent to thrive in a starter's role. Martinez battled some physical health troubles in 2018, but there's little question that part of his issues, issues that relegated the supposed ace of the starting rotation to a relief role for the stretch run of the season, were based in his mentality and preparation process as a starter.
As he prepares for the new season, renewed focus is at the top of the list of priorities for Martinez.
"I just cleaned my mind about last year and try to be ready for Opening Day and be a starter again," Martinez said at Winter Warm-Up. "I was trying to help the team from the bullpen last year, but right now I'm ready to start again."
And unequivocally, that is where the Cardinals need him. It's not that Martinez wasn't successful out of the bullpen--he thrived there, and ultimately closed the year as the Cardinals closer. But that's hardly the point. For a player of Martinez's caliber, who has flashed the ability to be one of the most effective starters in the league, that's where the team needs him. In the rotation, in the more valuable role.
Martinez's maturity is an oft-discussed topic on social media, but to me, it's not his hair or his colorful antics in the dugout that has anything to do with it. It's about Martinez committing to his process and preparation as a starter, whether it's his day to pitch or not. By his own admission, that was an issue for him last year. This season will be critical in his development toward that end; for now, I'm more confident in the abilities of the top two names on this list to prepare with consistency. That's why Martinez slides to third in the rankings as we head into spring.
2. Miles Mikolas
In 2018, Miles Mikolas was everything the Cardinals could have hoped for and so much more. Not only was he an innings-eater, eclipsing the 200-innings mark to serve as the club's most prolific workhorse, but Mikolas also led the staff in effectiveness across those innings. He claimed tops on the team in virtually every significant pitching category, including wins, WHIP, ERA+ and FIP.
While it might be greedy to expect that Mikolas would recreate the totality of that brilliance in 2019, there's no reason to think he won't return as one of the sturdiest pitchers in the National League. Unless the Cardinals believe otherwise, they should try and lock this guy up to a reasonable extension in spring. When Mikolas returned to MLB from Japan, he chose to play for St. Louis, for the team whose spring training home is also his home down in Jupiter--it's more than conceivable they cannot convince him to stick around a little longer.
If some of the other names on this list can fulfill their potential, the Cardinals won't need to ask as much of Mikolas this season. A replication of those ace-like numbers, though, could vault the Cardinals into consideration for the best rotation in the NL.
1. Jack Flaherty
And if that happens--the Cardinals ending up as the best rotation in the National League--Jack Flaherty is going to have a lot to do with it. A year ago at this time, Flaherty was merely looking for a chance. After a couple solid auditions in April, Flaherty forced the Cardinals' hand upon his final call up in Mid-May, establishing himself as a Rookie of the Year candidate and proving he was here to stay.
An 8-9 record and 3.34 ERA don't tell the full story of how dominant Flaherty was at times last season. His 182 strike outs in only 151 big-league innings give a better glimpse. Flaherty can flat blow away hitters, and 2019 will be an opportunity for him to take the next step. He didn't have the chance to log a full-season of starts in the MLB rotation last year, but this time should be different. The 23-year-old has proven durable, and should be unleashed to compete for awards alongside the biggest household names of the league.
