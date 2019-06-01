Boston Bruins right wing David Backes (42) celebrates after a shot by teammate Marcus Johansson, not shown, got past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) for a score during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Louis. The Bruins won 7-2 and lead the series 2-1. At left is Blues' defenseman Joel Edmundson (6). (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)