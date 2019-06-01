ST. LOUIS — Well, that's not how this was supposed to go.
Everything about the first home Stanley Cup Final game in the history of St. Louis was perfect. Except, of course, for the game itself.
Once the pre-game festivities ended and the actual hockey began, it didn't take long for the incredible energy and enthusiasm that had permeated Enterprise Center—and really, the entire Greater St. Louis area—in the lead-up to Saturday's Game 3 to be quickly replaced by more ominous emotions, the kind to which Blues fans have become familiar throughout the course of the organization's hard-luck history.
That said, the flood-gates didn't burst open immediately during the Bruins three-goal first period. Once they did, though, that was that.
Midway through the period, the game was still scoreless as the Blues had managed to pull a few rabbits out of the hat with some highlight-worthy shot blocks. But just as soon as the Blues committed their first penalty in what would become a massive pile of infractions by the end of the night, their path toward a Game 3 win began to vanish.
The Bruins ability with the man-advantage was on full display in a 7-2 win over the Blues Saturday, as Boston would finish the game 4-for-4 on the power play. Its success in those spots would ensure the Blues would never sustain a legitimate chance to climb back into the game that they let get away from them in the opening frame.
"We do have to limit the penalties, for sure," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "We know they have a dangerous power play. We've been flirting with danger here the whole series, and it burnt us tonight. But in saying that, we've got to do a better job killing them tonight, and we didn't. That's why they won the hockey game."
The struggles of the Bruins top line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand were a storyline through the first two games of the series, but it seemed only a matter of time before the talented trio began making their mark on the Cup Final. It finally happened Saturday, as Berube eluded to, by way of the Boston power play. Bergeron and Pastrnak both netted goals during the man-advantage.
A first-period interference penalty on David Perron—one Berube referred to as a "50/50" call after the game—ultimately led to the Bruins first power play goal. They would tack on an even-strength tally shortly thereafter, putting the Blues on the ropes early. While the crowd had figured it could spend most of the evening at least entertaining and imagining the possibility of a home win in the Stanley Cup Final, the Bruins onslaught put this one out of reach far earlier than any fan who paid hundreds of dollars for their seat in the arena could have deserved.
The real back-breaker for St. Louis was the third goal. It came just seconds before the expiration of the first period, the misery of which was compounded by a failed coach's challenge for offside on the play. Had Craig Berube's challenge been successful, the subsequent 2-0 deficit at the break would have been quite manageable for the Blues. As it happened, the challenge flopped, the goal counted, and the Blues were charged a penalty because of the failed challenge.
Talk about a vicious cycle.
The Bruins opened the second-period on the man-advantage, capitalizing as they did in every such case Saturday night to further suffocate the Blues. While that specific power play opportunity was the responsibility of the coaching staff, and not the players, the guys on the ice must take a look in the mirror regarding the other infractions that led to Bruins goals in Game 3.
Aside from the one caused by the failed challenge, St. Louis committed six penalties Saturday.
"It's tough to say," Ryan O'Reilly said of the Blues' penalty issues in the series. "I don't know if it's been just fatigue's kicking in, and that could be an issue. But I think we all know we have to get better. We can't get sucked into stuff. We have to support each other better, because when we do that, we don't have to take those penalties. We can be cleaner and possess the puck more."
Taking bad penalties while performing poorly on the penalty kill is a harmful combination for a team with aspirations to hoist the Cup at the end of this series. The Blues acknowledged as much after Saturday's loss, but knowing about the issues with this area of their game and establishing the discipline to do something about them are two different things.
Boston was 4-for-4 on the power play tonight, needing only four shots. They are now 6-for-14 on the PP in the series. Pietrangelo: “We’ve got to keep this thing 5-on-5 … 5-on-5, we actually did a pretty good job. It’s just a matter of keeping them off that power play.”— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 2, 2019
We've seen the Blues bounce back numerous times throughout these playoffs. If they're going to do it again following the debacle that was Game 3, it will have to come with a more principled approach on the penalty kill—and by avoiding the bad penalties that require the need for such killing in the first place.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.