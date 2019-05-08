Holy. Gloria.
As if the striking emotional tone of a Game 7 wasn't enough to send the city of St. Louis into a frenzy Tuesday night, the hockey gods packed a little something extra into the epic finale between the Blues and Stars at Enterprise Center.
Despite 60 minutes of thorough domination by the Blues, they required additional time to settle the series-deciding game, thanks in part to a referee's skate ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time all the way back in the first period. The Stars got a fluky goal, but it was all they needed to push Game 7 into overtime, where all either side would need is one more fortunate bit of puck luck to advance to the Western Conference Final.
But luck didn't have a darn thing to do with what Patrick Maroon and Robert Thomas accomplished nearly six minutes into the second overtime period of the night.
Having outplayed the Stars throughout the evening to the tune of a 54-30 advantage in shots on goal, the Blues made their final two shots count. Looking like a man possessed on the ice throughout the series, it was Thomas who got the game-winning play started, as he snaked in toward Ben Bishop off a face-off win in double overtime. Though Thomas’ shot didn’t find the back of the net--his lone goal in the series came back in a Game 4 loss--he was rewarded for his tenacious play, nevertheless.
"He had a really good game," Blues coach Craig Berube said of Thomas. "From the get-go, he had the puck and he was doing some really good stuff with it."
Thomas' shot found the post, then deflected off Bishop’s back onto a platter in the middle of the crease. That’s where the ‘Big Rig’ cleaned up, swatting it home to the euphoria of his teammates and the raucous fans in the arena.
Robert Thomas' shot hits the post, then Ben Bishop, then Pat Maroon bangs it home. pic.twitter.com/k0iBFweULS— Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 8, 2019
In an emotional game that had all the markings and capabilities of a potential heart-breaker for the blue-clad contingent, the hometown hero Maroon ensured the only tears shed over this game would be of the joyous variety.
"I dreamt of this my whole life, and I got it done," Maroon told John Kelly of Fox Sports Midwest after the game.
With the way Bishop had put the Stars on his back to that point, though, it certainly felt like things might go the other way, as they often have for the Blues throughout their history. It's all part of what makes your heart pound just a bit harder this time of year.
"It's fun. I mean, I love it. I think it's great, I really do," an obviously insane Craig Berube said of what it's like for him to watch a double-overtime Game 7 knowing any one moment can end your season. "You know, it's nerve-wracking at the same time, in some certain situations. It's just fun to watch. It's fun to watch your team work as hard as they did and compete, and just play for each other."
He's not necessarily wrong, though: Tuesday was a heck of a lot of fun. Perhaps the Blues still have some more fun left in them, as the Western Conference Final awaits.
