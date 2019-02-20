JUPITER, Fla. — Of the 28 pitchers the Cardinals used last season--and my apologies to Greg Garcia and Jedd Gyorko for their exclusion despite each having logged an inning of relief work in blowouts--19 of them are present in spring camp this year. Some veterans, now recovered from the injuries that last summer provided opportunities to younger arms, are here in Jupiter looking to bounce back. Those younger hurlers, several of whom came out of the woodwork to provide quality innings in a pinch, seek only to remain exactly where they were in September last season: on the big-league roster. But there are only so many spots in rotation and bullpen to go around.
So it's been no secret the competition this spring among the Cardinals pitching staff would be fierce, but on Tuesday at the Fields at Roger Dean Stadium, that broader sense of competition turned literal as the pitchers went to battle in the Pitcher Fielding Practice Championship.
“Madness is going to be going on,” Shildt said with a grin before the day’s workouts. “It’s going to be great.”
During these early days of spring training before the games begin, it can be difficult to keep the workout activities from growing tedious for the players involved--and even the media and fans spectating. That wasn't an issue Tuesday, as the action got going with a schoolyard-style snake draft on the half field where the 'Land of Oz' sign hangs at the Cardinals complex.
The entire pitching staff gathered onto the infield and faced the eight team captains, waiting to hear their names called. The captains were organized by seniority--Adam Wainwright got the first pick, with Andrew Miller, Luke Gregerson, Michael Wacha, Brett Cecil, Chasen Shreve, Dominic Leone and Miles Mikolas heading up the rest of the squads.
Wainwright said he knew Alex Reyes was going to be his first pick, "about 32 seconds after they said we were going to have a competition."
"Reyes has got smooth hands, great athlete, and he’s a thinker, he’s smart," Wainwright said, justifying his selection. "So before each round we got together like, 'what are the possible things that they could deduct us for here? All right, We've got to work on our head work, we've got to work on hitting the bag, stay inside the play. Which group did (the opposing team) come from, should we go first or second because they may be tired, we may want them back on the field right away.' So we had some thinking on the whole deal."
Reyes ultimately showed out, as did Wainwright's second pick, Genesis Cabrera. He looked like a left-handed-throwing Kolten Wong, smoothly fielding grounders on the first-base side of second in a duo with Reyes during the grounders drill, which Wainwright's group dominated in the preliminaries before choosing it as the final challenge after an undefeated record in the early rounds. With an off-day during spring training as the prize for victory, Wainwright's strategic mind was at work once again, slotting the pairing of Reyes and Cabrera on that right side of the infield.
"Orozco was hitting balls harder than the guy on our side, so we thought that through, too," he said. "We put our two best fielders over there that were slickest--you know, I can get the job done, but I'm not... my ego is... I wanted the off-day, so."
Mike Shildt didn't name any sleeper picks before the draft unfolded, but if he were a time-traveler, he might’ve gone with No. 71 Williams Perez. The third and final selection by Team Waino proved to be proficient at each of the drills, which included rag ball, priority pop ups, ground balls and a 3-1 cover first base drill, with the pitchers also playing the role of the first baseman.
John Gant, too, had an impressive day, even getting the nod as the replacement player added in place of Andrew Miller for the championship round (Miller didn't perform the grounders drill, while Carlos Martinez did not participate in the competition at all). Gant's contributions weren't enough for Team Miller to take down Team Waino, though, as Wainwright's group claimed the big win--and the day off that went with it.
“It felt great. Waino picked me first overall, so had big expectations," Reyes said. "It was just exciting to get out there and have fun while competing with the guys.”
With the entire team gathered on the field--including some position players who piled into a golf cart to catch the action--cracking jokes and ribbing their teammates as they competed in the final round, the contest showed to be productive in both the practice of fundamentals and in keeping monotony at bay in spring training.
A golf cart of position players heading to Field One for the title match between Team Wainwright and Team Miller. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/p7RuD7FPkR— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 20, 2019
“These are athletes that are used to competing and love to compete,” Shildt said. “It’s what we do for our livelihood, we compete. So the mindset of it, the thought process of it, the reward of doing it right--it’s always just continuing to move that forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.