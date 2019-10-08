ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The PGA Champions Tour, or Senior Tour, will be in St. Louis next Fall.
The Ascension Charity Classic will take place Sept. 28-Oct. 4 at the Norwood Hills Country Club.
Last year, the 100th PGA Championship was held at Bellerive Country Club. According to the PGA of America President, the event showed St. Louis is a "big golf city."
