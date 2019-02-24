JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) -- First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is set to make his 2019 debut with the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, according to MLB reporter Jenifer Langosch.
In a tweet, Langosch released the Cardinals lineup against the Washington Nationals, incldding first baseman Goldschmidt, Sunday morning.
Goldschmidt was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in late 2018.
The Cardinals vs. Nationals game starts at 12:05 p.m. (1:05 Eastern Time).
