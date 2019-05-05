DALLAS — The Blues came into the American Airlines Center Sunday afternoon carrying the ‘Ghost of Road Game 6s Past’ upon their shoulders. For five consecutive years from 2013-2017, every single Blues season ended with a Game 6 loss on the road in the playoffs. With the Blues trailing the Dallas Stars three games to two, and having lost two in a row coming in, Sunday had the potential to turn into the kind of funeral to which Blues fans have become all-too familiar.
Then the Note channeled its inner Arya Stark, and decided, “Not Today.”
St. Louis ensured the second-round series would return to the Gateway City for a Game 7 with a decisive 4-1 win over the Stars Sunday. After the first 40 minutes of action left the Blues with a narrow 2-1 advantage, it seemed critical that the Blues do more than play 20 minutes of prevent, nursing the precarious lead. Continued aggressiveness would be key to forcing a Game 7.
Well, it doesn’t get much more aggressive than what Colton Parayko did to Stars goaltender Ben Bishop mid-way through the third period. Parayko sent a blast from the point that caught Bishop in the left collar bone area, and toppled him to the ice. Because Bishop kept his helmet on, and the Stars never gained possession of the puck, play was permitted to continue as the Stars goaltender lay helpless in his crease.
The Blues didn’t need to be told twice of the rare opportunity presented to them. Before anyone could really process what had happened to Bishop, Alexander Steen wasted no time zipping the puck back toward the net for a Jaden Schwartz redirect and an insurance goal for St. Louis. Though Parayko didn’t net a goal Sunday, it’s hard to argue his shot wasn’t just as important in the Blues’ victory as any shot that did.
His heavy shot has long been chronicled in St. Louis, but for Parayko to literally knock down the goaltender with a slapper is something no one could have seen coming. When asked after the game, Parayko couldn’t remember a time where he’s ever had that happen previously.
“Obviously you're right there in the slot, you're going to try to shoot to score,” Parayko said of the play. “I was just trying to get it around their first guy and find a corner. I was shooting to score. I'm never out there to hurt nobody. Hopefully he's okay.”
Whether Bishop’s status for Game 7 will be affected by what took place in Game 6 remains to be seen, but if he did sustain an injury, it wasn’t serious enough to knock him out of Sunday’s game—at least not right away.
With the Stars reeling after the devastating sequence that led to the Blues third goal, St. Louis got an immediate breakaway chance when Ryan O’Reilly dished to Sammy Blais, whom Craig Berube had just inserted into the lineup for the first time since March 12th. Blais took full advantage of his opportunity, beating Bishop just 33 seconds after Schwartz’s goal to knock the Dallas goalie from the contest, completing a shocking sequence that left the American Airlines Center stunned silent.
Stars coach Jim Montgomery said after the game Sunday that Bishop was not removed due to injury following the Blues’ fourth goal, but he did undergo an X-ray after the game. Though we’ll have to wait and see whether Bishop suits up for Game 7, the way the play that left him sprawled on the ice changed Game 6 cannot be denied.
“Everyone was tight. The plays you saw, they were hard to make,” Parayko said of the gritty nature of the competition. “Everybody was right over the top of their checks. It’s hard to generate things when both teams are playing like that.”
The intensely contested nature of the game to that point is precisely what made Parayko’s knockout of Bishop, as unintentional as it was, a pivotal moment in the game and the series. Though the Blues already held the lead when it happened, Dallas was still right there with St. Louis; one play going the other way, and the Blues could have found themselves on the golf course later this week.
“I still think it was tight,” Perron said of the game’s action even after the Blues extended their lead in the third. “Just glad for us that we found a way to win a game where we kind of opened it up a little bit. I think all our wins so far in the playoffs were one-goal games, so it’s nice. You’ve got to find a way to keep pushing and finding new goals, finding new opportunities, and we did.”
The question is, was it the latest chapter in a different kind of Game 6 lore for St. Louis sports fans? Though it wasn't on the road, the Blues did win a Game 6 earlier this postseason, the clincher over the Winnipeg Jets that advanced St. Louis to the second round in the first place.
And of course, for fans of the local baseball team, there will always be 2011.
David Freese’s Game 6 triple didn’t win that World Series for the St. Louis Cardinals. A lot of stuff happened after that play to secure the title for St. Louis against that team from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. But you won’t convince me any moment from Game 7 that October was more memorable than the heroics by the St. Louis-native Freese from the game prior.
For the Blues, it was the knockout of another St. Louis-native in Bishop that led to their own chance to make some Game 7 memories.
"Game 7s are Game 7s," Blues coach Craig Berube said, looking ahead to Tuesday night in St. Louis. "You have to put it all on the line and be ready to go. And we will be. That's it."
Now this isn't the Cup Final; a win in Game 7 would only send the Blues to the Western Conference Final, a destination they last reached in 2016. But if the Blues continue their run through the playoffs with a home win on Tuesday, Parayko's blast could turn out to be the shot heard 'round the hockey world—another unexpected moment in a Blues season that is getting pretty good at providing them.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.
