ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues fans -- get ready. Defenseman Colton Parayko is staying in St. Louis for another 8 years.
According to the team, Parayko agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $52 million with a $6.5 million AAV Wednesday.
"I can't wait to wear the Blue Note for another nine years," Parayko told stlouisblues.com. "St. Louis has been my home now for six seasons, and this is where I want to be. All the relationships I've gained, the teammates I've had, and the organization have all had a big impact on me. Winning here in 2019 was special, and I want the chance to stay here and do that again."
The 28-year-old has dressed in 418 career regular-season games, tallying 171 points (41 goals, 130 assists), 119 penalty minutes and a plus-54 rating. In 70 career playoff games, he has posted 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.