ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can own a piece of St. Louis Blues history!
You can own a pair of Enterprise Center seats for $750. The seats will have ‘feet’ brackets and will be ready to be picked up at the Enterprise Center later this month.
All seats come as is and specific seat requests cannot be fulfilled.
A limited supply is being offered so you’re advised to act fast if you want to own a pair.
Click here for more details or to purchase the seats.
