ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -– The Cardinals will soon start putting cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands!
CardBOARD Nation allows fans to take and submit a photo of themselves and have a 2D-photo printed and placed in the seats of Busch Stadium. After the season, the cutout will be mailed to you.
The cutouts are $70 each ($50 for season ticket holders) plus shipping. Proceeds from CardBOARD Nation will benefit Cardinals Care and support their efforts in helping kids in our community.
Fans can order their own CardBOARD Nation cutout now at cardinals.com/cardboard.
