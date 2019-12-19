O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- O'Fallon's new Prospect League Baseball team has a name.
The Hoots will begin playing in May 2020.
The River City Rascals played in O'Fallon for 20 years, but the team announced that they would ceasing operations in September.
The team will host a Name The Mascot contest beginning immediately on their website, ofallonhoots.com. Fans may submit possible names for the team’s owl mascot with a final vote coming after the first of the year.
The Prospect League is a summer collegiate, wood-bat league.
The Prospect League is a summer collegiate, wood-bat league.
