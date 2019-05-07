If anyone was going to send the Blues on to the Western Conference Final, it might as well have been Patrick Maroon.
The pride of Oakville buried a rebound surrendered by Stars goaltender Ben Bishop--another St. Louis native--to put an end to a marathon Game 7 Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. Given the long-suffering history of the Blues organization, and the adversity both Maroon and the team had to overcome earlier this season just to get to this point, it's hard to imagine a moment much more emotional than this one.
As it turned out, Maroon's 10-year-old son Anthony agrees with that sentiment:
Everyone remembers when Maroon broke down while talking about his son watching him tie a game 2 years ago. But watching lil rig break down after watching his dad score a GM7 OT winner is even more emotional. pic.twitter.com/NT5gG0Mbgn— Jordan Elford (@Flelford) May 8, 2019
As Anthony told reporters after the game, he heard the cheers from the crowd before anything else in that chaotic, series-clinching moment. After being told it was his dad that had been the reason for all those cheers by scoring the winning goal, there was no other way to react than to break down and cry--tears of joy, of course.
Pat’s 10-year-old son Anthony Maroon: “I was looking at the page with all the players, where they’re from and all that stuff. All I heard was everybody scream. My friend turns around and says, ‘It’s your dad!’ I just started crying.” #stlblues— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 8, 2019
Talk about a dream come true for that family. Let's hope for more tears of joy to flow throughout St. Louis in the coming weeks, as the Blues are just eight wins away from some serious history.
