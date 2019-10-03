ATLANTA — Miles Mikolas was a breakout star for the Cardinals in 2018, leading the pitching staff with an 18-4 record and a 2.83 ERA. If St. Louis had made the playoffs then, he'd have been the no-brainer choice to start Game 1 of the NLDS.

This year, Mikolas is somewhat of a consolation prize starter for the Cardinals in their first postseason game since 2015. Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals best pitcher this season, was required to start on Sunday in the final game of the regular season in order to secure the NL Central title. Now the Cardinals look to Mikolas in Game 1, hoping he'll provide a performance more in line with what last year's version of him might have done if he'd gotten the chance.

It's not that Mikolas has been bad this season; the Cardinals opening day starter still maintained a low walk rate (32 walks issued in 32 starts) and logged 184 innings for St. Louis. But his ERA jumped to 4.16 in concert with 27 home runs allowed, up from just 16 a year ago.

"Miles is someone that obviously had a tremendous year last year, but that's in the past," John Mozeliak said Thursday. "Really what we're talking about now is, what are you doing for us? I do think he kept us competitive throughout this year. Clearly from a performance standpoint, he didn't have the same year he had last year, but he's showing signs of what he's capable of doing. I think he's someone that relishes this opportunity to get Game 1, and we certainly hope he makes the most of it."

The good news for Mikolas is his recent performance; over his last six starts dating back to the end of August, Mikolas has a 3.03 ERA and hasn't allowed more than three runs in any one outing. He saved his best for last, pitching 7.2 innings of one-run baseball in a win at Wrigley Field on September 22. Because the Cardinals opted for Flaherty on the season's final day, it's been a while since Mikolas has taken the ball. For him to come out a little rusty Thursday is a possibility, but ideally he'll settle in and give the Cardinals six or seven quality innings.

Speaking of rust, the opposing starter for Thursday's game knows a little about a long lay-off between starts. The Braves didn't sign Dallas Keuchel to a free-agent contract until June after the 2015 Cy Young Award winner spent all off-season and the first couple months of the regular season seeking job opportunities. It obviously wasn't for a lack of talent that Keuchel didn't receive many offers until after the MLB draft had taken place, freeing the team that signed him from losing any draft pick compensation. Keuchel is the veteran of the Atlanta pitching staff, and carries a 3.75 ERA on the season into his date with the Cardinals Thursday.

The Cardinals did not face Keuchel during the regular season. Their hitters combine for just 35 career at-bats against the Braves lefty, who spent seven seasons with the Houston Astros before joining Atlanta. Of particular note is Keuchel's success against Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt. Against Keuchel, Goldschmidt is just 3-for-18 with a double and two walks (.167/.250/.222) for his career. He's the only Cardinal with a sample greater than five at-bats against Keuchel; Yadier Molina is 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles off the Braves lefty, while Marcell Ozuna (2-for-5), Matt Carpenter (1-for-3) and Matt Wieters (1-for-4) have also faced him.

The Braves got a look at Mikolas once this season; back on May 24, the Cardinals starter logged seven innings, allowed three runs on two home runs while striking out nine. The nine Ks were one off Mikolas' season-high. Within the Braves lineup, Freddie Freeman is one bat to keep an eye on, as the Braves power-hitting first baseman owns two home runs in 10 career at-bats against Mikolas.

Keuchel is far from infallible, having skidded to the finish line of the regular season by allowing 11 earned runs over 6 innings in his final three starts. Cardinals bats would be wise to jump on him early, as Atlanta's bullpen looks as good as it has all season coming into this NLDS.

If the Cardinals let the Braves get ahead by the middle innings, Sean Newcomb (1.93 September ERA), Darren O'Day (1.69), Josh Tomlin (1.74), Shane Greene (3.18) and closer Mark Melancon (1.74) will be among the red-hot Braves relievers ready to shut the door on Game 1.