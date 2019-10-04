ATLANTA -- As of this moment, the Cardinals are in the driver's seat of the NLDS.
After a thrilling Game 1 win Thursday night, St. Louis gets the luxury of their ace on the mound Friday, as Jack Flaherty looks to carry his historic second-half into his first-career postseason start.
Flaherty permitted just a .139 batting average to opposing hitters in 16 starts since July 7, posting a 0.93 ERA in 106.1 innings. The K numbers were eye-popping, too, as Flaherty struck out 130 in that span. He's been as good as any pitcher in baseball for nearly three months, and coming into the best-of-five series, the Cardinals knew they had him lined up for two starts: Game 2 and Game 5.
With one game already in the bag, though, the Cardinals have an opportunity Friday to put the pedal down behind their stud 23-year-old hurler. A win Friday would send the series back to St. Louis with the Cardinals up 2-0. Adam Wainwright and his sterling home numbers loom for Game 3. All the Cardinals would need, under that scenario, is one win out of two potential games at home. And then they're sitting pretty; no Game 5 necessary, Flaherty rested for Game 1 of the NLCS.
All that hangs in the air over SunTrust Park coming into Friday's game. But games aren't played on paper.
For as good as Flaherty's been recently, his games haven't been guaranteed wins for the Cardinals. St. Louis is 10-6 over Flaherty's 16-start stretch, which is good, but doesn't accurately reflect Flaherty's dominance in that time.
In the six losses, the Cardinals scored a combined seven runs. Flaherty is special, but he can't win the games by himself.
Here's a look at the Cardinals starting lineup for Game 2, which features the same cast as Game 1, but with Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong swapped in the order:
Cardinals Game 2 lineup:Fowler 9Edman 5Goldschmidt 3Ozuna 7Molina 2Wong 4DeJong 6Bader 8Flaherty 1— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) October 4, 2019
The St. Louis lineup will be working against Mike Foltynewicz, who owns a 2.65 ERA since returning from a stint in the minor leagues in August. Paul DeJong, Dexter Fowler, Yadier Molina, Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong have all homered off Foltynewicz in their careers, though Paul Goldschmidt has struggled mightily against him (.190/.250/.190) in 21 at-bats.
