Morning Drive: Falling into the 40s. Scattered showers. Temperatures falling through the morning commute. Wind: W 10-18 mph

Friday: Mid/Upper 40s. Rain ending early afternoon for St. Louis later in the afternoon for areas east. Breezy and chilly, the temperature will hover in the upper 40s most of the afternoon. Wind: West 15-25 mph

Tonight: 39. Coldest morning yet under clear skies. Wind: W 4-8 mph

Saturday: 63. A cool but sunny and dry day. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Sunday: 47/67. A chilly start then a little warmer. Sunny skies. Winds: Southwest 8-12 mph.