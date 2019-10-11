ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will take on the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium this weekend for NLCS games 1 and 2.
NLCS at Busch Stadium
First pitch for NLCS Game 1 will take place at 7:08 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Game 2 will start at 3:08 p.m.
Manager Mike Shildt announced Thursday that Miles Mikolas will toe the rubber in Game 1 followed by Adam Wainwright in Game 2.
For Game 1, Charles Glenn will perform the National Anthem. Jason Isringhausen and Scott Rolen will throw out ceremonial first pitches.
For Game 2, retired Naval Petty Officer Generald Wilson will sing the anthem. Danny Cox and John Tudor will throw out first pitches.
Forecast
Temperatures for first pitch Friday night are expected to be in the mid-40s and remain steady until the drive home.
Saturday afternoon's temperatures will around 63.
Rain is not expected during either game time.
Before the game
Rallies will take place on the Busch Stadium II infield at Ballpark Village beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and at noon on Saturday.
Busch Stadium gates will open two-and-a-half hours before the first pitch both days. Ninety minutes after the games begin, fans will not be allowed to leave Busch Stadium and get back in.
What is allowed in the stadium is the same as it has been all year, no backpacks, alcohol or glass cans can be brought in, but fans can still bring in their own sealed water or snacks. Click here for a list of items that cannot be brought into Busch Stadium.
As of Friday morning, tickets on the St. Louis Cardinals website were still available for as low as $40. Click here to buy tickets.
Since all tickets are digital, Stub Hub is reminding fans not to take a screenshot of them to post on social media.
Downtown safety & traffic
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said an extra detail of officers will be added for the game. He wouldn’t say how many extra officers will be working security but did disclose that some would be visible and others would be undercover.
Roadwork was scheduled to begin on the westbound Poplar Street Bridge ramp to southbound I-55/44 but MoDOT delayed the work due to the NLCS.
Drivers leaving downtown should be aware that the 14th Street ramp to westbound I-64 remains closed.
Hayden said the MetroLink is a good, safe option for fans to get to downtown. Metro officials told News 4 they would add extra trains after the game if needed. During Monday’s NLDS home game, parking cost as much as $60!
Looking ahead
The NLCS is a best of seven series, so the teams will travel to Washington for games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday. The start times for those games have not been announced.
If necessary, the teams will stay in Washington to play Game 5, then return to Busch Stadium for games 6 and 7 on Friday and Saturday.
