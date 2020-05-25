(KMOV.com) - Team practice facilities will soon be allowed to open for voluntary, small-group training activities, an NHL memo says.
The memo, which was released Monday, said the move is part of the league's phased plan for a return. Players are currently in self-quarantine. NHL officials hope to end self-quarantine sometime in early June, although a specific date has not been announced.
Players would be allowed to go to their team's practice or training facility for "voluntary small-group individualized training activities" with a limit of six in a group. As clubs establish these groups of six players for simultaneous workouts, the league recommends each club designate separate equipment personnel for each group in an effort to minimize the chance for cross-contamination.
It's a sensible strategy, given that a major key to the NHL's success will be the ability to limit the spread of coronavirus within league circles if and when a positive test should occur. The protocols for the league's return to sport include requirements for daily temperature and symptom checks for all players and club personnel. The memo states the clubs must establish a process to record symptoms and conduct the temperature checks in players' homes.
If a player should test positive, the NHL makes it clear that immediate protocols for contact tracing are a priority; if local regulations for contact tracing aren't in place, the league expects the team's infectious disease expert to develop such a process.
The NHL suspended play in March, shortly after other leagues did so out of COVID-19 concerns.
The NHLPA Executive Board recently gave the okay to further discuss a plan with the owners that calls for an expanded 24-team playoff format.
Under the plan, the playoffs would essentially start once play resumes.
