(KMOV.com) -- The National Hockey League announced Wednesday a revised league schedule for the remainder of the 2021-2022 campaign following numerous postponements due to COVID since the beginning of the season.
Several St. Louis Blues games were among those impacted by the scheduling changes. Below are the highlights of the changes:
-St. Louis will host New Jersey On February 10 to make up for a game that was postponed on December 27.
-The Blues will host the Blackhawks on February 12. This is a game that was moved from its original date of January 30 to help accommodate the remainder of the scheduling changes.
-The Note will set out on a Canadian road trip from February 15-19, stopping in Ottawa on February 15, Montreal on February 17, and Toronto on February 19. The Ottawa and Toronto dates will make up for prior postponements, while the Montreal game shifts on the schedule from February 1 to February 17.
-St. Louis will visit Philadelphia on February 22 for a game that was originally scheduled for February 28.
The NHL stated in its release that the regular season schedule will be completed by the original closing date of April 29 following Wednesday's reshuffling of the league schedule.
