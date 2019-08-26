ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The 2020 NHL All-Star logo has been unveiled!
According to the NHL, the logo was inspired by the historical blues music scene that gave the St. Louis Blues their name. The logo features a pair of brass horns, the words “All-Star” integrated with piano keys and it is anchored by the Gateway Arch.
Merchandise with the 2020 NHL All-Star logo is available at the STLAuthentics Team Store at the Enterprise Center and online at STLAuthentics.com.
NHL All-Star Weekend will take place at the Enterprise Center on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25.
