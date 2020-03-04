ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New renderings obtained by News 4 Wednesday show where the new Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium plans to be built not far from Union Station.
The stadium will sit north of Market Street and span to Olive Street. There will also be two practice fields that will sit on the other side of Market Street between 21st and 22nd streets, just west of Union Station.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said having the entire complex in the same area allows the city to capitalize on revenue and gives great exposure to the sport to area youth. He believes the stadium and sport will help attract hundreds of thousands of people to downtown.
"They’re going to rent more hotel rooms, they're going to stay at our restaurants and that’s jobs for us and that’s good for the city," Reed said.
New renderings of MLS stadium site are below. Click here to see them.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the latest stadium proposal will seat 22,500 and cost at least $250 million.
The St. Louis MLS expansion franchise is expected to start play in 2022.
