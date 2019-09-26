O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – More than a month after learning the River City Rascals would cease operations at the end of the 2019 season, the City of O’Fallon, Mo. says another team will call its city home in 2020.
The O’Fallon City Council voted Thursday night to approve a new stadium lease with O’Fallon Baseball LLC, an ownership group who is moving a Prospect League team from Hannibal, Mo. to CarShield Field in O’Fallon in time for the 2020 season.
The city says the lease is for five years with an annual rent of $125,000. The city will earn a minimum of $10,000 in stadium naming rights revenue, officials said.
The Prospect League is a summer collegiate, wood-bat league. Officials will be providing more details at a press conference on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
The Rascals closed out play by winning the 2019 Frontier League Championship Series.
