ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will make their NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2022!
The 1.25-mile oval will join the Cup Series schedule with a June 5 event. Start times for the 2022 Cup Series has not been released by Curtis Francois, the track’s owner, anticipates a start for race-day Sunday.
The Metro East track has hosted NASCAR national series races in the past. From 1997-2010 it was home to The Xfinity Series, and from 1998-2010 the Camping World Truck Series competed at Gateway.
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is comprised of 39 total events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.