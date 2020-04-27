(KMOV.com) - High school students in Missouri may get a chance to play games this summer but there are many variables athletic directors will have to consider.
“We're going to leave no stone unturned,” said CBC athletic director Rocky Streb. “We are going to do whatever it is we need to do to safely make these kids feel connected.”
MSHSAA has essentially added to their playbook last week. They approved changes to their summer bylaws, opening to the possibility of summer games. But, for high school athletic directors, it’s not a simple play.
“The trouble is every time we break the huddle we come to the line of scrimmage, the play's an option,” said Streb. “You don't know what's going to happen until the ball is in play. We really don't know what we're going to be allowed to do and when we’re going to be able to do it.”
Streb met with other athletic directors last week via Zoom and he says that one of their biggest concerns was student safety and being able to make this happen for the students most affected, the seniors.
“They move on, if you're in college playing a college sport next year as an incoming freshman, you're likely going to have to report to school by July 5,” said Streb. “So that cuts down on what kind of time frame that we have to work with.”
For right now, they’re moving forward with plans for summer games but they will wait to see what Governor Mike Parson advises on Friday.
“We think that might open up some doors or help us find out what's going on,” said Streb. "We’re going to do what we need to do to make that happen.”
