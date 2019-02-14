JUPITER, Fla. (BaseballStL) – Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak says he likes the current balance of the 40-man roster.
He added that even though the front office always keeps an eye out for possible additions, he does not anticipate any new signings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.