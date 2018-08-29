More the merrier: Cardinals can accommodate the returns of as many injured starting pitchers as necessary

The Cardinals are humming, and the turnaround to their season has been so impressive, so pronounced, that management has already lifted the interim tag from manager Mike Shildt’s title. And while it seems like every element of the club is suddenly pulling in the same direction, it’s been St. Louis’ starting pitching that has been its greatest strength over the course of the season, with a 3.36 ERA ranking it third in MLB.
With what he’s done lately, Jack Flaherty looks like one of the best pitchers in the National League. With his latest ho-hum seven-inning outing Tuesday, Flaherty improved to 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA for the month of August. In spite of his youth and status as a rookie, Flaherty has pitched like an ace workhorse of late, logging 122.1 innings on the season. In 2017, he threw 170 innings across three levels of the organization. With decisions like the one Shildt made Tuesday, removing Flaherty after seven despite a pitch count below 90, Flaherty should be poised to help carry the rotation deep into October, if necessary.
Miles Mikolas was an All-Star for a reason, and for much of the season he’s been a picture of steadiness. August has been a bit more up and down, but even his less successful outings have resulted in team victories--the Cardinals have won Mikolas’ last six starts, last falling in one of his games on July 22nd. He built a reputation as an innings-eater during his time in Japan, and that’s certainly the expectation the team has for him.
Beyond those two stalwarts that have paced the rotation all summer, the Cardinals have seen a lot of turnover in the group. Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha and Adam Wainwright have missed varying amounts of time to injury, while Luke Weaver recently lost his spot in the rotation related to performance. Fortunately for St. Louis, numerous young arms have stepped in to fill the void.
The contributions of young players like John Gant, Austin Gomber and Daniel Poncedeleon have been critical in the Cardinals’ rise from mediocrity at the end of the Mike Matheny era, to their current status as the NL wild card leader under Shildt. But as some of the injured players prepare to rejoin the roster, the question becomes how those veterans, if health does indeed allow for their returns, would co-exist with some of the other pitchers responsible for some of the team’s recent success.
Thanks to a little thing called September call-ups, the Cardinals should have ample room to accommodate the potential influx.
As of now, Gant and Gomber remain in the rotation, where the pair has exceeded every conceivable expectation. Still, with John Mozeliak’s recent comments on his expectation that Wainwright would rejoin the rotation, one of the two could get bumped from his spot. After the recent demotion of Poncedeleon to Memphis and Weaver to the bullpen, there’s technically an open spot floating around into which Wainwright could slide right in. Monday was yet another scoreless rehab start for Wainwright, this time for Memphis, so perhaps the veteran has some gas left in the tank for the stretch run. The Cardinals seem to believe he does.
Wacha’s rehab may have hit a snag Tuesday when he left a start earlier than anticipated after experiencing some fatigue during his outing. The team has stated he will be examined further Wednesday to determine the course of action, but personnel-wise, the team should be able to adapt to whatever the news on Wacha ends up signaling.
Some fans are concerned the returns of Wainwright and Wacha could be ill-timed, a threat to roll the Cardinals have been on in recent weeks. But those concerns feel more relevant to a previous managerial regime. In this case, the Cardinals would enjoy roster flexibility while employing a manager who knows how to use it. Shildt has aggressively gone to his bullpen when it seems the game’s starter might not have his best stuff on a given day. With a literal army of starters turned long relievers under his thumb, it truly may not matter which of the team’s young starters are bumped to the bullpen.
If things break right when September rolls around, the Cardinals could essentially have two full five-man rotations at their disposal. Flaherty, Mikolas, Wacha, Wainwright, Gant, Gomber, Poncedeleon, Weaver, Tyson Ross, and despite his recent conversion to the bullpen, Carlos Martinez: that’s a group of 10 pitchers that have started games this season who would all be permitted on the same staff.
The Cardinals could have some fun redefining middle relief on a nightly basis, as the possibilities for piggybacking starters could be endless. Managing the Cardinals come September could play further into the strengths that Shildt has already shown he possesses.