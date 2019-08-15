ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Major League Soccer (MLS) is set to award an expansion franchise to St. Louis, according to sources familiar with the plans.
The St. Louis ownership group, led by Carolyn Kindle-Betz, has met multiple times with MLS Commissioner Don Garber. Garber visited St. Louis in March.
A proposed stadium would be built just west of Union Station.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported that an announcement about the franchise will be made next week.
The announcement is slated for 11:30 Tuesday morning. Mayor Krewson, Lewis Reed and others will be there.
The ownership group, MLS4TheLou released the following statement about the report:
“Major League Soccer is responsible for the timing of any announcements around League expansion, but we remain confident St. Louis has made a strong case for a team.“
Sacramento is widely seen as another city favored to land a franchise.
