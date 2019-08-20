ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Major League Soccer (MLS) is set to award an expansion franchise to St. Louis, according to sources familiar with the plans.
The St. Louis ownership group, led by Carolyn Kindle-Betz, has met multiple times with MLS Commissioner Don Garber. Garber visited St. Louis in March.
A proposed stadium would be built just west of Union Station.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported that an announcement about the franchise will be made next week.
The announcement is slated for 11:30 Tuesday morning. Mayor Krewson, Lewis Reed and others will be there.
A day before the announcement, MLS4TheLou said they have received confirmation that Garber would be in town for the press conference. Also, in the area around where the press conference will take place, News 4's Emily Pritchard spotted banners with MLS written on them and soccer images.
❤️ Loving the new banners in #STL. This is the spot of @MLS4theLou “special announcement” at 11:30 Tuesday where it’s expected an MLS expansion team will be awarded to the city @KMOV pic.twitter.com/KF4o5eXE91— Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) August 19, 2019
MLS4TheLou will also be hosting a fan happy hour at Urban Chestnut in the Grove on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30. You can RSVP here.
The ownership group, MLS4TheLou released the following statement about the report:
“Major League Soccer is responsible for the timing of any announcements around League expansion, but we remain confident St. Louis has made a strong case for a team.“
Sacramento is widely seen as another city favored to land a franchise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.