ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Following the highly-anticipated announcement that St. Louis has been awarded a Major League Soccer expansion team, many locals and fans are wondering what's next.

Here are some key points that may be lingering on soccer fans' minds, from an MLS news release.

What will the team's name and colors be?

In a press release, the MLS said the single focus is on securing a team. The MLS has a formal process for submitting team name, colors and badge recommendations, which will begin immediately. They will engage with fans and supporters during the process.

How can I get tickets/ season tickets?

Season ticket reservations will be available when the stadium details are finalized. Unfortunately, PSL's for the season will not be available for season tickets but if anyone has submitted their name or email previously, you'll receive ticket information when it becomes available.

Where will the stadium be?

The stadium will be located in St. Louis downtown west, sitting as a key connection between the Gateway Arch and Forest Park.

Will the stadium be usable for anything beside soccer? Will we see final stadium renderings?

Updated renderings for the stadium should be available in the coming weeks. The open-air venue, which will have 22,000-25,000 seats, will be able to be used for concerts, high school and college tournaments, soccer camps, family shoes, and e-sports competitions.

How many games will be played each season?

Currently, MLS plays 17 regular season home games and 3 exhibition games. Additional post-season games may be played.

Is Saint Louis FC going to be the team that is brought into the MLS?

No. Saint Louis FC is not being promoted into the MLS.

How many jobs will be created as a result of a team being awarded to St. Louis?

Approximately 500 local construction jobs and 450 permanent jobs, working directly or indirectly with the club, will be created.

Can I still buy t-shirts, hats and scarves?

No. We will end the selling of #MLS4THELOU merchandise for charity as we begin the process of selecting an official team name. Remaining items will be given away at various fan workshops, meetings or rallies.

When will official team merchandise be available?

This will depend on how quickly name/colors and badge can be developed and approved.

Is there an Official Fan Club? How can I join?

We will be hiring a Community and Fan Relations team and will begin supporter outreach programs in the coming weeks. We are looking to build on our already strong regional supporter community.

When will the stadium be finished?

Subject to finalization of plans with the City and State, the stadium is anticipated to be completed in March 2022.

When will the team start playing?

Our team will begin play in the 2022 season. The MLS season begins in March and runs through October.

What does an MLS team bring to St. Louis?

We believe MLS soccer will bring together the many different segments of our St. Louis community, uniting people in their love for the game. It will be a strong draw for the city and region as we work to attract young people and new talent for businesses. We believe our new team will be an exciting addition to our downtown and will serve as further proof of the renaissance taking place in our city.

What does St. Louis gain from an MLS team?

The region has gained another major attraction for downtown St. Louis; it will enable development of a tax generating site that currently sits unused; it will provide additional revenue and jobs and it will add a third major sports team to be enjoyed by our city and region.