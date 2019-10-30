ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has disclosed more information regarding the proposed MLS stadium in downtown St. Louis.
Tuesday, News 4 learned the State of Missouri was getting closer to selling land to St. Louis City that is believed to be for an MLS stadium.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission gave the approval for its director to enter an agreement to sell the land, located at I-64 and 22nd Street near Union Station, to the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority. (LCRA).
Wednesday morning, Mayor Krewson said the stadium will be located north of Market Street along Olive. She also said practice fields, office buildings and parking will be located on the south side of market.
"That's very exciting, to have the entire operation located right here in downtown," said Mayor Krewson.
According to state documents, the sale is expected to close in December. Officials are also authorizing improvements to the ramp from Jefferson onto I-64.
Mayor Krewson said the MLS ownership group plans to own the land and the stadium.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the latest stadium proposal will seat 22,500 and cost at least $250 million.
The St. Louis MLS expansion franchise is expected to start play in 2022. News 4 has reached out to the ownership group and is waiting to hear back.
