LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer.

The game scheduled for July 14 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic.  

The 2021 game is set for Atlanta’s Truist Park, home of the Braves since 2017. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, opening day has been delayed from March 26 to July 23 or 24.

This will be the first time since 1945 that no game will be held.  Travel restrictions because of  World War II kept the game scheduled for Boston’s Fenway Park and any player selections from taking place that year. It was pushed back to the next season. 

